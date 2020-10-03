Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. Keysight Technologies reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Bank of America upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.27. 1,235,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,069. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average is $96.82. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,572,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,073,312,000 after buying an additional 4,120,113 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 528.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,582,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,554 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 272.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,577,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,530 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $53,881,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,798.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 549,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,350,000 after purchasing an additional 530,271 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

