Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNDI opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. Kandi Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $342.35 million, a P/E ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 41,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

