JW-A (NASDAQ:JW.A) Shares Up 2.5%

JW-A (NASDAQ:JW.A)’s share price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.51. 239,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 319,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97.

About JW-A (NASDAQ:JW.A)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

