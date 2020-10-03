JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B.Riley Securit reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NOVA stock opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $33.01.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 106.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.