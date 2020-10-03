JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $79.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.18.

RUN stock opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,637.36 and a beta of 1.97. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 68,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,975,054.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,663,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,078,068.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $2,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,135,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,777,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 657,171 shares of company stock worth $24,372,594. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 91.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Sunrun by 365.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 17.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth $130,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

