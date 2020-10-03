JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €130.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €123.75 ($145.59).

MorphoSys stock opened at €98.00 ($115.29) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €107.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €105.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 1 year high of €146.30 ($172.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.41.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

