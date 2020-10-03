JP Morgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

JP Morgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA) shares rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.28 and last traded at $26.27. Approximately 2,564 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.