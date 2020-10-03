John Wiley & Sons Inc (JW/A) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NASDAQ:JW/A) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3425 per share on Wednesday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th.

Shares of JW/A stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.31.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on John Wiley & Sons from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals; and related content and services. It also publishes physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social sciences, and humanities and life sciences journals; and provides a publishing software and service for scholarly and professional societies, and publishers to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage their content on the Web through the Literatum platform.

