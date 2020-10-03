JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:JW.A)

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.343 per share on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:JW.A opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 0.71. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.15 million. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

