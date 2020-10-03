John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock.

MNZS has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on John Menzies from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get John Menzies alerts:

LON:MNZS opened at GBX 110.40 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06. John Menzies has a 1 year low of GBX 66.90 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 489.50 ($6.40). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.