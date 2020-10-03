John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (HPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on October 30th

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 3.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of HPF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 35,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,424. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.