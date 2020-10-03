Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Shiseido Company, Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shiseido in a report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Shiseido had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion.

SSDOY has been the topic of several other reports. CLSA cut Shiseido from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shiseido from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shiseido from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shiseido has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.34. Shiseido has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

