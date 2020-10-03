Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMKBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $8.08.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

