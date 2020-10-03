Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lamb Weston in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The business had revenue of $846.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LW. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

LW opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.47. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 37,986 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 890,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,922,000 after purchasing an additional 27,440 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,585,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 38.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,288,000 after purchasing an additional 191,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.