Japan Gold’s (JG) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Japan Gold (CVE:JG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CVE:JG opened at C$0.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.54 million and a P/E ratio of -10.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30. Japan Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.47.

Get Japan Gold alerts:

Japan Gold (CVE:JG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Japan Gold will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, focuses on gold and copper exploration activities in Japan. As of October 24, 2018, its property portfolio consisted of approximately 17 projects covering an area of 71,529 hectares with 216 prospecting rights licenses. Japan Gold Corp. has strategic alliance with First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.