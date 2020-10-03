Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Jadestone Energy Inc (LON:JSE) traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 54.25 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72). 126,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,010,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57 ($0.74).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $260.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Jadestone Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile (LON:JSE)

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Its two producing assets include the Stag Oilfield located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia with a total proved and probable reserves of 17.1 million barrels of oil; and the Ogan Komering production sharing contract located onshore South Sumatra, Indonesia.

