J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to Positive

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $151.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $148.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JBHT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus boosted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.55.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $127.49 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $144.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.76 and its 200-day moving average is $117.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Charles George sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $7,574,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,420.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $383,426.33. Insiders have sold 175,740 shares of company stock worth $23,968,399 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $2,329,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.