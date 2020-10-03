IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ISEE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.58.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.