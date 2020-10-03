ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ITOCY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ITOCHU CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get ITOCHU CORP/ADR alerts:

ITOCY opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.29. ITOCHU CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.55.

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU CORP/ADR had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 11.76%. As a group, analysts expect that ITOCHU CORP/ADR will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITOCHU CORP/ADR stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,048,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,680 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ITOCHU CORP/ADR worth $42,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About ITOCHU CORP/ADR

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.