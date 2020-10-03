Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NRBO. ValuEngine upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $91.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Iterum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

