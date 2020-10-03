iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF) Trading 0.6% Higher

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF)’s share price rose 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.52 and last traded at $36.52. Approximately 10,291,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,449,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.29.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.59.

