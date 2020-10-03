iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Up 25.1% in September

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the August 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,133,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 299,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $110.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.50 and a 200-day moving average of $110.51. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.