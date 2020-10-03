iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.90 and last traded at $28.90. 92 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

