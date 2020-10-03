iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) Shares Up 0.7%

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.46 and last traded at $29.43. 337,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMV. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 355,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 88,149 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 39,431 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 61,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 52,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000.

