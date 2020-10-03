iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS) Stock Price Up 0.7%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.75 and last traded at $58.75. 1,692,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,892,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.34.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average of $53.91.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.