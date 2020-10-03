iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Update

iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the August 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMT. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,541,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $481,000.

