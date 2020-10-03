Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU) Shares Up 0.3%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.95 and last traded at $44.95. 10,697 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 246% from the average session volume of 3,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.77.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.