Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCT) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCT) was up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.03 and last traded at $88.00. Approximately 4,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 15,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.44 and its 200 day moving average is $83.23.

