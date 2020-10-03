Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCH) Shares Down 0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCH)’s stock price was down 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $131.28 and last traded at $132.05. Approximately 7,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 21,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.36.

