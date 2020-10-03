Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.26 and last traded at $74.26. Approximately 2,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 5,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.51.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.63.

