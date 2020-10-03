Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) were up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.54. Approximately 3,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IUSS. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,064,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 39,757 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 5,797.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter.

