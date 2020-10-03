Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF)’s stock price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.19 and last traded at $113.01. Approximately 20,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 32,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.04.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.10.

