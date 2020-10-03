Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) Trading Up 1.4%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) was up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 646,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 556% from the average daily volume of 98,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.