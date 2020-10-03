Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) Trading Up 2.8%

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ)’s stock price shot up 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.78 and last traded at $65.36. 6,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 10,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29.

