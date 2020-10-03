Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW) Trading Up 0%

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW)’s stock price was up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.37 and last traded at $39.30. Approximately 1,174,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 761% from the average daily volume of 136,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.29.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42.

