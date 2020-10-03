Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.15 ($2.53) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.22 ($2.61) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.12 ($2.49).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

