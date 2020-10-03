Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Insight Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.63.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.74. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 6,415 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $355,647.60. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 2,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,778.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,437. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after buying an additional 141,638 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 59,448 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.