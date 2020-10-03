Insider Selling: Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CMO Sells $1,263,228.32 in Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 5,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total value of $1,263,228.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,008.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
MTN stock opened at $217.24 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $255.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.20 and a 200 day moving average of $187.43.
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 341.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 13,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.
About Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.
Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.