Insider Selling: Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CMO Sells $1,263,228.32 in Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 5,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total value of $1,263,228.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,008.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MTN stock opened at $217.24 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $255.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.20 and a 200 day moving average of $187.43.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 341.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 13,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.