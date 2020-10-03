Insider Selling: UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Major Shareholder Sells $226,312.71 in Stock

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total value of $226,312.71. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

UNF opened at $187.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.52. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst Corp has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $217.90.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $445.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 806.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 25.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.