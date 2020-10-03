Insider Selling: The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Sells $461,945.00 in Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $461,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Toro stock opened at $84.52 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $85.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day moving average is $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. The Toro’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

TTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Secur. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in The Toro during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in The Toro during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in The Toro during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Toro during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Toro during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

