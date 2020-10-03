Insider Selling: Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Insider Sells $305,230.80 in Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 1,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $305,230.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,860 shares in the company, valued at $29,293,887. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ledger Susan St. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Splunk alerts:

On Wednesday, September 16th, Ledger Susan St. sold 7,041 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $1,288,925.46.

On Monday, September 14th, Ledger Susan St. sold 14,554 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $2,720,433.68.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $194.80 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Splunk by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 428,252 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Splunk by 48.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.59.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.