Insider Selling: Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CEO Sells $472,871.70 in Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $472,871.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,623.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karen Winifred Colonias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Karen Winifred Colonias sold 737 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total value of $70,140.29.

On Monday, September 21st, Karen Winifred Colonias sold 631 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $60,014.41.

NYSE SSD opened at $90.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.38. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $104.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $326.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSD shares. DA Davidson cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.