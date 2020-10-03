Insider Selling: Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Chairman Sells $131,600,000.00 in Stock

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $131,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $36.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43. Scientific Games Corp has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.44.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Corp will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Scientific Games by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 58.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SGMS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Friday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

