Insider Selling: Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) Director Sells $1,364,370.00 in Stock

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 383,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $1,364,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $124,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.77 on Friday. Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

