Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP Sells $2,729,925.00 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 24,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $2,729,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,856.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $103.60 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $189.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 944.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 42.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 36.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Novavax by 315.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

