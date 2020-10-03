Insider Selling: Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Sells $11,891,150.00 in Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $11,891,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,518,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,087,542.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $126.64 on Friday. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $130.38. The stock has a market cap of $197.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Nike by 6.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Nike by 1.9% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Nike from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Nike from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.76.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

