Insider Selling: InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Sells $1,153,194.64 in Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Meridian Ohc Partners, Lp sold 82,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $1,153,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $12.75 on Friday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INFU shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on InfuSystem in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFU. FMR LLC increased its stake in InfuSystem by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 387,752 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InfuSystem during the first quarter worth about $1,314,000. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 181,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 1,275.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 57,792 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InfuSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.