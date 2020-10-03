Insider Selling: Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL) Insider Sells A$2,000,000.00 in Stock

Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL) insider Ian Ferrier sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.00 ($2.86), for a total value of A$2,000,000.00 ($1,428,571.43).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get Energy One alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Energy One’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. Energy One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Energy One Limited supplies software products and services to wholesale energy, environmental, and carbon trading markets in Australia and New Zealand. It provides wholesale energy trading suite products, including EnergyOne Trading, an energy trading and risk management system for energy, carbon, and environmental certificate trading needs; EnergyOffer, a physical energy bidding platform that enable energy producers to bid their energy into spot or pool markets; and EnergyFlow, a business process automation and management platform that supports day-to-day functions of electricity, environmental products, and carbon and gas trading operations, as well as reporting and settlement activities.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Energy One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.