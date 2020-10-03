Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Insider Sells $525,000.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) insider Richard Dallas White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Richard Dallas White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 30th, Richard Dallas White sold 25,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 23rd, Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 16th, Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.
- On Monday, August 31st, Richard Dallas White sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $49,120.00.
NASDAQ DIOD opened at $57.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $59.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Diodes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DIOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
