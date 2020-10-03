Insider Selling: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) COO Sells $372,120.00 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) COO James Anthony Forbes sold 6,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $372,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.59.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.
AAWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
